版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 10:32 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m freestyle final results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m freestyle final result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1. Simone Manuel (U.S.)              52.70 seconds 
1. Penelope Oleksiak (Canada)        52.70         
3. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)         52.99         
4. Bronte Campbell (Australia)       53.04         
5. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands) 53.08         
6. Cate Campbell (Australia)         53.24         
7. Abbey Weitzeil (U.S.)             53.30         
8. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark)        53.36

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐