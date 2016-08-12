Olympics-Swimming-Women's 50m freestyle heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 50m freestyle heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Pernille Blume (Denmark) 24.23 seconds Q 2. Francesca Halsall (Britain) 24.26 Q 3. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 24.42 Q 4. Bronte Campbell (Australia) 24.45 Q 5. Abbey Weitzeil (U.S.) 24.48 Q 5. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 24.48 Q 7. Cate Campbell (Australia) 24.52 Q 8. Chantal VanLandeghem (Canada) 24.57 Q 8. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands) 24.57 Q 10. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 24.66 Q 11. Simone Manuel (U.S.) 24.71 Q 12. Therese Alshammar (Sweden) 24.73 Q 13. Inge Dekker (Netherlands) 24.77 Q 13. Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (Bahamas) 24.77 Q 13. Dorothea Brandt (Germany) 24.77 Q 16. Etiene Medeiros (Brazil) 24.82 Q 17. Silvia Di Pietro (Italy) 24.89 18. Farida Osman (Egypt) 24.91 18. Liu Xiang (China) 24.91 18. Michelle Williams (Canada) 24.91 21. Anna Santamans (France) 24.93 22. Vanessa Garcia (Puerto Rico) 24.94 22. Rozaliya Nasretdinova (Russia) 24.94 24. Susann Bjornsen (Norway) 25.05 25. Flora Molnar (Hungary) 25.07 26. Julie Meynen (Luxembourg) 25.12 27. Yuliya Khitraya (Belarus) 25.18 28. Liliana Ibanez (Mexico) 25.25 29. Aleksandra Urbanczyk-Olejarczyk (Poland) 25.28 30. Isabella Arcila (Colombia) 25.35 31. Melanie Henique (France) 25.36 31. Theodora Drakou (Greece) 25.36 33. Zohar Shikler (Israel) 25.38 34. Erika Ferraioli (Italy) 25.40 35. Andrea Murez (Israel) 25.41 36. Rikako Ikee (Japan) 25.45 37. Anna Dowgiert (Poland) 25.54 38. Natalia Lovtsova (Russia) 25.55 39. Birgit Koschischek (Austria) 25.58 40. Graciele Herrmann (Brazil) 25.60 41. Sasha Touretski (Switzerland) 25.66 42. Darya Stepanyuk (Ukraine) 25.67 43. Yayoi Matsumoto (Japan) 25.73 44. Camille Cheng (Hong Kong, China) 25.92 45. Allyson Ponson (Aruba) 26.00 46. Karen Torrez (Bolivia) 26.16 47. Naomi Ruele (Botswana) 26.23 48. Elinah Phillip (British Virgin Islands) 26.26 49. Baean Jouma (Syria) 26.41 49. Pei-Wun Lin (Taiwan) 26.41 51. Talita Baqlah (Jordan) 26.48 52. Rebecca Heyliger (Bermuda) 26.54 53. Nicola Muscat (Malta) 26.60 54. Faye Sultan (Independent Olympic Athlete) 26.86 55. Dorian McMenemy (Dominican Republic) 27.37 56. Naomy Hope Grand Pierre (Haiti) 27.46 57. Samantha Roberts (Antigua and Barbuda) 27.95 58. Colleen Furgeson (Marshall Islands) 28.16 59. Noura Mana (Morocco) 28.20 60. Yesui Bayar (Mongolia) 28.40 61. Irene Prescott (Tonga) 28.68 62. Miri Alatrash (Palestine) 28.76 63. Jamila Sanmoogan (Guyana) 28.88 64. Lianna Swan (Pakistan) 29.02 65. Dirngulbai Misech (Palau) 29.19 66. Vitiny Hemthon (Cambodia) 29.37 67. Angelika Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso) 29.44 67. Magdalena Moshi (Tanzania) 29.44 69. Sonia Aktar (Bangladesh) 29.99 70. Ei Ei Thet (Myanmar) 30.25 71. Ammara Pinto (Malawi) 30.32 72. Debra Daniel (Micronesia) 30.83 73. Anastasiya Tyurina (Tajikistan) 31.15 74. Fatema Almahmeed (Bahrain) 32.28 75. Rahel Fseha Gebresilassie (Ethiopia) 32.51 76. Siri Arun Budcharern (Laos) 32.55 77. Laraiba Seibou (Benin) 33.01 78. Nada Albedwawi (United Arab Emirates) 33.42 79. Rebecca Kpossi (Togo) 33.44 80. Elsie Uwamahoro (Burundi) 33.70 81. Stefan Bellore Sangala (Congo) 33.71 81. Fatoumata Samassekou (Mali) 33.71 83. Roukaya Moussa Mahamane (Niger) 35.60 84. Haneen Ibrahim (Sudan) 36.23 85. Chloe Marie Helene Sauvourel (Central African Republic) 37.15 86. Mohamed Nazlati (Comoros) 37.66 87. Mariama Djoulde Sow (Guinea) 39.85 88. Bunturabie Jalloh (Sierra Leone) 39.93 . Monika Vasilyan (Armenia) DNS . Chen Xinyi (China) DNS . Awa Ly Ndiaye (Senegal) DSQ
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.