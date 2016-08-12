版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 4 x 100m medley relay heats results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 4 x 100m medley relay heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  U.S.
Olivia Smoliga/Katie Meili/Kelsi Worrell/Abbey Weitzeil                        3 minutes 54.67 seconds Q 
2.  Canada
Kylie Masse/Rachel Nicol/Noemie Thomas/Taylor Ruck                           3:56.80 Q                 
3.  Denmark
Mie Nielsen/Rikke Moller Pedersen/Jeanette Ottesen/Pernille Blume           3:56.98 Q                 
4.  Russia
Anastasiia Fesikova/Yuliya Efimova/Svetlana Chimrova/Veronika Popova         3:57.44 Q                 
5.  Australia
Madison Wilson/Taylor McKeown/Madeline Groves/Brittany Elmslie            3:57.80 Q                 
6.  China
Fu Yuanhui/Zhang Xinyu/Lu Ying/Shen Duo                                       3:58.23 Q                 
7.  Italy
Carlotta Zofkova/Arianna Castiglioni/Ilaria Bianchi/Federica Pellegrini       3:59.09 Q                 
8.  Britain
Georgia Davies/Chloe Tutton/Siobhan-Marie O'Connor/Georgia Coates           3:59.34 Q                 
9.  Sweden
Michelle Coleman/Jennie Johansson/Sarah Sjoestroem/Louise Hansson            3:59.45                   
10. Japan
Natsumi Sakai/Satomi Suzuki/Rikako Ikee/Miki Uchida                           3:59.82                   
11. Finland
Mimosa Jallow/Jenna Laukkanen/Emilia Pikkarainen/Hanna-Maria Seppaelae      4:01.61                   
12. Germany
Jenny Mensing/Vanessa Grimberg/Alexandra Wenk/Annika Bruhn                  4:02.19                   
13. Brazil
Natalia De Luccas/Jhennifer Conceicao/Dainara De Paula/Larissa Oliveira      4:02.83                   
14. Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China)
Stephanie Au/Yvette Kong/Sze Hang Yu/Camille Cheng     4:03.85                   
.   France
Beryl Gastaldello/Fanny Deberghes/Marie Wattel/Charlotte Bonnet              DSQ                       
.   Czech Republic
Simona Baumrtova/Martina Moravcikova/Lucie Svecena/Barbora Seemanova DSQ

