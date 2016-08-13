版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 09:07 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 200m backstroke final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 200m backstroke final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1. Maya DiRado (U.S.)            2 minutes 5.99 seconds 
2. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)      2:06.05                
3. Hilary Caldwell (Canada)      2:07.54                
4. Daria K Ustinova (Russia)     2:07.89                
5. Belinda Hocking (Australia)   2:08.02                
6. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe)    2:08.80                
7. Liu Yaxin (China)             2:09.03                
8. Eyglo Gustafsdottir (Iceland) 2:09.44

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐