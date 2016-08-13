版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 09:35 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 800m freestyle final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 800m freestyle final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1. Katie Ledecky (U.S.)        8 minutes 4.79 seconds WR 
2. Jazmin Carlin (Britain)     8:16.17                   
3. Boglarka Kapas (Hungary)    8:16.37                   
4. Mireia Belmonte (Spain)     8:18.55                   
5. Jessica Ashwood (Australia) 8:20.32                   
6. Leah Smith (U.S.)           8:20.95                   
7. Lotte Friis (Denmark)       8:24.50                   
8. Sarah Koehler (Germany)     8:27.75

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐