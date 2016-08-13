版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 10:45 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 50m freestyle semifinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 50m freestyle semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Pernille Blume (Denmark)             24.28 seconds Q 
2.  Cate Campbell (Australia)            24.32 Q         
3.  Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands)    24.39 Q         
4.  Francesca Halsall (Britain)          24.41 Q         
5.  Bronte Campbell (Australia)          24.43 Q         
6.  Simone Manuel (U.S.)                 24.44 Q         
7.  Etiene Medeiros (Brazil)             24.45 Q         
8.  Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus)    24.53 Q         
9.  Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (Bahamas) 24.60           
10. Chantal VanLandeghem (Canada)        24.61           
11. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark)           24.62           
12. Abbey Weitzeil (U.S.)                24.67           
13. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)            24.69           
14. Dorothea Brandt (Germany)            24.71           
15. Therese Alshammar (Sweden)           24.72           
16. Inge Dekker (Netherlands)            25.31

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐