版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 09:12 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 50m freestyle final results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 50m freestyle final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1. Pernille Blume (Denmark)          24.07 seconds 
2. Simone Manuel (U.S.)              24.09         
3. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 24.11         
4. Francesca Halsall (Britain)       24.13         
5. Cate Campbell (Australia)         24.15         
6. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands) 24.19         
7. Bronte Campbell (Australia)       24.42         
8. Etiene Medeiros (Brazil)          24.69

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐