Olympics-Swimming-Women's 4 x 100m medley relay final results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 4 x 100m medley relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1. U.S.
Kathleen Baker/Lilly King/Dana Vollmer/Simone Manuel                     3 minutes 53.13 seconds 
2. Australia
Emily Seebohm/Taylor McKeown/Emma McKeon/Cate Campbell              3:55.00                 
3. Denmark
Mie Nielsen/Rikke Moller Pedersen/Jeanette Ottesen/Pernille Blume     3:55.01                 
4. China
Fu Yuanhui/Shi Jinglin/Lu Ying/Zhu Menghui                              3:55.18                 
5. Canada
Kylie Masse/Rachel Nicol/Penelope Oleksiak/Chantal VanLandeghem        3:55.49                 
6. Russia
Anastasiia Fesikova/Yuliya Efimova/Svetlana Chimrova/Veronika Popova   3:55.66                 
7. Britain
Georgia Davies/Chloe Tutton/Siobhan-Marie O'Connor/Francesca Halsall  3:56.96                 
8. Italy
Carlotta Zofkova/Arianna Castiglioni/Ilaria Bianchi/Federica Pellegrini 3:59.50

