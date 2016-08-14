Olympics-Swimming-Women's 4 x 100m medley relay final results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 4 x 100m medley relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. U.S. Kathleen Baker/Lilly King/Dana Vollmer/Simone Manuel 3 minutes 53.13 seconds 2. Australia Emily Seebohm/Taylor McKeown/Emma McKeon/Cate Campbell 3:55.00 3. Denmark Mie Nielsen/Rikke Moller Pedersen/Jeanette Ottesen/Pernille Blume 3:55.01 4. China Fu Yuanhui/Shi Jinglin/Lu Ying/Zhu Menghui 3:55.18 5. Canada Kylie Masse/Rachel Nicol/Penelope Oleksiak/Chantal VanLandeghem 3:55.49 6. Russia Anastasiia Fesikova/Yuliya Efimova/Svetlana Chimrova/Veronika Popova 3:55.66 7. Britain Georgia Davies/Chloe Tutton/Siobhan-Marie O'Connor/Francesca Halsall 3:56.96 8. Italy Carlotta Zofkova/Arianna Castiglioni/Ilaria Bianchi/Federica Pellegrini 3:59.50
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.