Olympics-Synchronised swimming-Women's duet final results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic synchronised swimming women's duet final results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 1. Natalia Ishchenko/Svetlana Romashina (Russia) 194.991 points 2. Huang Xuechen/Sun Wenyan (China) 192.369 3. Yukiko Inui/Risako Mitsui (Japan) 188.055 4. Lolita Ananasova/Anna Voloshyna (Ukraine) 187.136 5. Ona Carbonell/Gemma Mengual (Spain) 186.636 6. Linda Cerruti/Costanza Ferro (Italy) 182.808 7. Jacqueline Simoneau/Karine Thomas (Canada) 179.892 8. Laura Auge/Margaux Chretien (France) 174.249 9. Anita Alvarez/Mariya Koroleva (U.S.) 173.994 10. Evangelia Papazoglou/Evangelia Platanioti (Greece) 171.855 11. Karem Achach/Nuria Diosdado (Mexico) 170.994 12. Anna Maria Alexandri/Eirini Alexandri (Austria) 170.597
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.