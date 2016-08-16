版本:
Olympics-Synchronised swimming-Women's duet final results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic synchronised swimming women's duet final results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Natalia Ishchenko/Svetlana Romashina (Russia)      194.991 points 
2.  Huang Xuechen/Sun Wenyan (China)                   192.369        
3.  Yukiko Inui/Risako Mitsui (Japan)                  188.055        
4.  Lolita Ananasova/Anna Voloshyna (Ukraine)          187.136        
5.  Ona Carbonell/Gemma Mengual (Spain)                186.636        
6.  Linda Cerruti/Costanza Ferro (Italy)               182.808        
7.  Jacqueline Simoneau/Karine Thomas (Canada)         179.892        
8.  Laura Auge/Margaux Chretien (France)               174.249        
9.  Anita Alvarez/Mariya Koroleva (U.S.)               173.994        
10. Evangelia Papazoglou/Evangelia Platanioti (Greece) 171.855        
11. Karem Achach/Nuria Diosdado (Mexico)               170.994        
12. Anna Maria Alexandri/Eirini Alexandri (Austria)    170.597

