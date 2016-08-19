版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 00:05 BJT

Olympics-Synchronised swimming-Women's team team free routine results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic synchronised swimming women's team team free routine result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1. Russia    99.133 points 
2. China     97.367        
3. Japan     95.433        
4. Ukraine   95.167        
5. Italy     92.267        
6. Brazil    87.200        
7. Egypt     78.567        
8. Australia 75.433

