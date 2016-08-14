Olympics-Synchronised swimming-Women's duet preliminary round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic synchronised swimming women's duet preliminary round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Natalia Ishchenko/Svetlana Romashina (Russia) 98.067 2. Huang Xuechen/Sun Wenyan (China) 96.067 3. Yukiko Inui/Risako Mitsui (Japan) 94.400 4. Ona Carbonell/Gemma Mengual (Spain) 93.767 5. Lolita Ananasova/Anna Voloshyna (Ukraine) 93.533 6. Linda Cerruti/Costanza Ferro (Italy) 91.133 7. Jacqueline Simoneau/Karine Thomas (Canada) 90.067 8. Laura Auge/Margaux Chretien (France) 86.867 9. Anita Alvarez/Mariya Koroleva (U.S.) 86.433 10. Evangelia Papazoglou/Evangelia Platanioti (Greece) 86.100 11. Karem Achach/Nuria Diosdado (Mexico) 85.733 12. Anna Maria Alexandri/Eirini Alexandri (Austria) 85.267 13. Luisa Borges/Maria Eduarda Miccuci (Brazil) 84.033 14. Sophie Giger/Sascia Kraus (Switzerland) 83.567 15. Alexandra Nemich/Yekaterina Nemich (Kazakhstan) 81.400 16. Sona Bernardova/Alzbeta Dufkova (Czech Republic) 80.533 17. Estefania Alvarez Piedrahita/Monica Arango Estrada (Colombia) 80.467 18. Katie Clark/Olivia Federici (Britain) 79.967 19. Etel Sanchez/Sofia Sanchez (Argentina) 79.833 20. Iryna Limanouskaya/Veronika Yesipovich (Belarus) 79.000 21. Anastasia Gloushkov Leventhal/Ievgeniia Tetelbaum (Israel) 78.900 22. Nada Daabousova/Jana Labathova (Slovakia) 77.700 23. Samia Ahmed/Dara Hassanien (Egypt) 77.600 24. Nikita Pablo/Amber Rose Stackpole (Australia) 74.767
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.