版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 00:23 BJT

Olympics-Synchronised swimming-Women's duet preliminary round results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic synchronised swimming women's duet preliminary round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Natalia Ishchenko/Svetlana Romashina (Russia)                 98.067 
2.  Huang Xuechen/Sun Wenyan (China)                              96.067 
3.  Yukiko Inui/Risako Mitsui (Japan)                             94.400 
4.  Ona Carbonell/Gemma Mengual (Spain)                           93.767 
5.  Lolita Ananasova/Anna Voloshyna (Ukraine)                     93.533 
6.  Linda Cerruti/Costanza Ferro (Italy)                          91.133 
7.  Jacqueline Simoneau/Karine Thomas (Canada)                    90.067 
8.  Laura Auge/Margaux Chretien (France)                          86.867 
9.  Anita Alvarez/Mariya Koroleva (U.S.)                          86.433 
10. Evangelia Papazoglou/Evangelia Platanioti (Greece)            86.100 
11. Karem Achach/Nuria Diosdado (Mexico)                          85.733 
12. Anna Maria Alexandri/Eirini Alexandri (Austria)               85.267 
13. Luisa Borges/Maria Eduarda Miccuci (Brazil)                   84.033 
14. Sophie Giger/Sascia Kraus (Switzerland)                       83.567 
15. Alexandra Nemich/Yekaterina Nemich (Kazakhstan)               81.400 
16. Sona Bernardova/Alzbeta Dufkova (Czech Republic)              80.533 
17. Estefania Alvarez Piedrahita/Monica Arango Estrada (Colombia) 80.467 
18. Katie Clark/Olivia Federici (Britain)                         79.967 
19. Etel Sanchez/Sofia Sanchez (Argentina)                        79.833 
20. Iryna Limanouskaya/Veronika Yesipovich (Belarus)              79.000 
21. Anastasia Gloushkov Leventhal/Ievgeniia Tetelbaum (Israel)    78.900 
22. Nada Daabousova/Jana Labathova (Slovakia)                     77.700 
23. Samia Ahmed/Dara Hassanien (Egypt)                            77.600 
24. Nikita Pablo/Amber Rose Stackpole (Australia)                 74.767

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐