2016年 8月 16日 星期二

Olympics-Synchronised swimming-Women's duet preliminary round results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic synchronised swimming women's duet preliminary round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Natalia Ishchenko/Svetlana Romashina (Russia)                 194.524 Q points 
2.  Huang Xuechen/Sun Wenyan (China)                              191.436 Q        
3.  Yukiko Inui/Risako Mitsui (Japan)                             187.521 Q        
4.  Lolita Ananasova/Anna Voloshyna (Ukraine)                     186.669 Q        
5.  Ona Carbonell/Gemma Mengual (Spain)                           186.269 Q        
6.  Linda Cerruti/Costanza Ferro (Italy)                          181.574 Q        
7.  Jacqueline Simoneau/Karine Thomas (Canada)                    179.358 Q        
8.  Laura Auge/Margaux Chretien (France)                          173.149 Q        
9.  Anita Alvarez/Mariya Koroleva (U.S.)                          172.894 Q        
10. Evangelia Papazoglou/Evangelia Platanioti (Greece)            171.455 Q        
11. Karem Achach/Nuria Diosdado (Mexico)                          170.660 Q        
12. Anna Maria Alexandri/Eirini Alexandri (Austria)               170.330 Q        
13. Luisa Borges/Maria Eduarda Miccuci (Brazil)                   167.334          
14. Sophie Giger/Sascia Kraus (Switzerland)                       166.903          
15. Alexandra Nemich/Yekaterina Nemich (Kazakhstan)               162.869          
16. Estefania Alvarez Piedrahita/Monica Arango Estrada (Colombia) 160.803          
17. Katie Clark/Olivia Federici (Britain)                         160.732          
18. Sona Bernardova/Alzbeta Dufkova (Czech Republic)              160.597          
19. Etel Sanchez/Sofia Sanchez (Argentina)                        159.316          
20. Anastasia Gloushkov Leventhal/Ievgeniia Tetelbaum (Israel)    158.349          
21. Iryna Limanouskaya/Veronika Yesipovich (Belarus)              157.991          
22. Nada Daabousova/Jana Labathova (Slovakia)                     156.061          
23. Samia Ahmed/Dara Hassanien (Egypt)                            154.131          
24. Nikita Pablo/Amber Rose Stackpole (Australia)                 148.403

