Olympics-Syrians on sanctions list not welcome at Games-UK

* Syrian athletes welcome but not officials hit by
sanctions-UK
* Syrian activists want officials close to Assad banned
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, March 28 Syrian athletes will be able to
take part in the London Olympics this summer but any of the
country's officials covered by a European Union travel ban will
not be welcome at the Games, British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday.
The presence of the Syrian delegation at the London Games
starting in July is set to be controversial after more than a
year of protests against President Bashar al-Assad's rule led to
violence that the United Nations says has killed 9,000 people.
Syrian opposition activists quoted in the British media have
urged Britain to ban the head of Syria's National Olympic
Committee, General Mowaffak Joumaa, and other officials regarded
as close to Assad, from the Olympics.
But Cameron said he did not believe that Syrian athletes
should be punished "for the sins of the regime".
"Syrian athletes will be taking part in the Games, and that
is right, but let's be absolutely clear: Britain has led efforts
within the European Union and elsewhere to institute asset bans,
travel freezes and punishing sanctions against this despicable
regime and anyone covered by one of those travel bans will not
be welcomed in London," he said.
Cameron was speaking at a news conference side by side with
Jacques Rogge, president of the International Olympic Committee
(IOC), which is making its final inspection of the sporting
venues this week before the Games begin.
It was not immediately clear whether any Syrian officials
planning to travel to the Olympics are covered by sanctions.
The IOC said this month that Syria would be present at the
London Olympics despite the violence in the country.
Pere Miro, an IOC official, said he expected four or five
Syrian athletes to qualify for London, mainly in athletics and
swimming, and that they would march into the stadium under the
Syrian flag. He said Syria was also expected to send four or
five officials, with Joumaa among those automatically invited.
SECURITY ON AGENDA
Cameron said he and Rogge had discussed security, transport
- seen as two of the thorniest potential problems for the London
Olympics and Paralympics- and the "legacy" that the Games will
leave behind.
London has been a victim of militants in the recent past. In
July 2005, four young British Islamists carried out suicide bomb
attacks, killing 52 commuters on the capital's transport
network, a day after the city was awarded the Games.
Rogge said he was confident London would lay on a great
Games "but of course we all know that the proof of the pudding
is in the eating".
He praised "positive results" in terms of the continuing
benefits the Games will provide in regenerating parts of East
London and in new sports venues and said he had "no doubts
whatsoever" about transport and security for the games.
Britain has said it will provide up to 13,500 troops to
protect the Olympics after increased concern about security
after the Arab Spring led it to raise the overall security
budget to more than one billion pounds ($1.6 billion).
Cameron said the London Games would be ready on time and on
budget.
"This will be the biggest and the most integrated security
operation in mainland Britain in our peacetime history," Cameron
said, but he added that the security operation would not
overshadow the Games.
He said it was time to "tear up any notion" that the Games
would leave behind "white elephants" in costly sports facilities
that would lie unused after the Olympics. "Six out of the eight
venues already have long term futures agreed," he said.
