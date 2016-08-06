版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 23:16 BJT

Olympics-Table tennis-Men's singles preliminary round results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's singles preliminary round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Nima Alamian Darounko (Iran) beat Kanak Jha (U.S.) 11-3 7-11 11-7 11-9 12-10               
Jianan Wang (Congo) beat Khalid Assar (Egypt) 11-9 9-11 11-9 11-13 11-4 8-11 11-3          
Brian Afanador (Puerto Rico) beat Suraju Saka (Congo) 8-11 12-10 11-9 9-11 11-13 11-9 11-7 
Marcos Madrid (Mexico) beat Yoshua Shing (Vanuatu) 11-8 11-9 11-4 11-1                     
Aleksandar Karakasevic (Serbia) beat Xin Yan (Australia) 11-8 10-12 11-8 11-9 10-12 11-3   
Marcelo Aguirre (Paraguay) beat David Powell (Australia) 13-11 11-7 14-12 11-9

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐