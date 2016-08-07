版本:
Olympics-Table tennis-Men's singles 1st round results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's singles 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Yang Wang (Slovakia) beat Marcos Madrid (Mexico) 11-8 11-8 11-6 5-11 11-6                         
Ovidiu Ionescu (Romania) beat Nima Alamian Darounko (Iran) 11-7 11-6 11-9 9-11 11-4               
Jianan Wang (Congo) beat Gustavo Tsuboi (Brazil) 11-7 11-9 11-4 13-11                             
Paul Drinkhall (Britain) beat Aleksandar Karakasevic (Serbia) 10-12 12-10 11-8 11-8 11-5          
Omar Assar (Egypt) beat Brian Afanador (Puerto Rico) 7-11 9-11 13-11 11-9 11-9 11-4               
Adrian Crisan (Romania) beat Achanta Sharath Kamal (India) 11-8 14-12 9-11 11-6 11-8              
Bojan Tokic (Slovenia) beat Noshad Alamiyan (Iran) 11-8 7-11 11-4 11-5 11-9                       
Jakub Dyjas (Poland) beat Marcelo Aguirre (Paraguay) 11-5 11-9 11-9 11-7                          
Eugene Zhen Wang (Canada) beat Jorge Campos (Cuba) 6-11 13-11 9-11 11-4 11-5 11-6                 
Segun Toriola (Nigeria) beat Dimitry Prokoptsov (Czech Republic) 8-11 11-6 11-8 9-11 11-8 11-8    
Zhi Wen He (Spain) beat Yijun Feng (U.S.) 11-6 7-11 11-7 8-11 11-9 11-4                           
Adam Pattantyus (Hungary) beat Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan) 11-9 11-9 7-11 11-7 11-9          
Hugo Calderano (Brazil) beat Andy Pereira (Cuba) 11-6 11-7 11-7 11-4                              
Zokhid Kenjaev (Uzbekistan) beat Lubomir Jancarik (Czech Republic) 8-11 11-2 13-11 11-6 8-11 11-9 
Padasak Tanviriyavechakul (Thailand) beat Soumyajit Ghosh (India) 11-8 11-6 12-14 11-6 13-11      
Benedek Olah (Finland) beat Chen Feng (Singapore) 11-4 11-8 7-11 11-9 11-6

