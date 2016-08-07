Olympics-Table tennis-Men's singles 2nd round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's singles 2nd round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Adrian Crisan (Romania) beat Emmanuel Lebesson (France) 11-4 4-11 11-8 9-11 7-11 11-9 12-10 Paul Drinkhall (Britain) beat Gao Ning (Singapore) 11-7 11-6 3-11 11-3 9-11 9-11 11-8 Bojan Tokic (Slovenia) beat Zeng Yi Wang (Poland) 9-11 11-9 11-6 9-11 11-5 11-3 Kristian Karlsson (Sweden) beat Jianan Wang (Congo) 11-6 8-11 11-3 11-5 11-6 Lei Kou (Ukraine) beat Omar Assar (Egypt) 11-5 9-11 13-11 9-11 7-11 12-10 11-8 Ovidiu Ionescu (Romania) beat Robert Gardos (Austria) 11-9 5-11 12-10 16-14 11-7 Quadri Aruna (Nigeria) beat Yang Wang (Slovakia) 11-7 7-11 11-7 11-9 11-6 Alexander Shibaev (Russia) beat Jakub Dyjas (Poland) 11-9 11-8 11-8 11-9 Chen Chien-An (Taiwan) beat Zhi Wen He (Spain) 11-3 11-9 9-11 11-8 8-11 11-9 Li Ping (Qatar) beat Adam Pattantyus (Hungary) 13-11 11-3 13-11 11-3 Koki Niwa (Japan) beat Segun Toriola (Nigeria) 9-11 11-5 11-7 4-11 11-6 11-1 Eugene Zhen Wang (Canada) beat Ahmet Li (Turkey) 11-7 11-9 11-7 11-4 Hugo Calderano (Brazil) beat Paer Gerell (Sweden) 13-11 11-9 11-7 9-11 13-11 Jonathan Groth (Denmark) beat Benedek Olah (Finland) 11-8 11-5 12-10 11-3 Liam Pitchford (Britain) beat Zokhid Kenjaev (Uzbekistan) 11-3 12-10 8-11 11-7 11-4 Panagiotis Gionis (Greece) beat Padasak Tanviriyavechakul (Thailand) 11-7 11-2 11-5 11-6
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.