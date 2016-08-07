版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 04:18 BJT

Olympics-Table tennis-Men's singles 2nd round results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's singles 2nd round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Adrian Crisan (Romania) beat Emmanuel Lebesson (France) 11-4 4-11 11-8 9-11 7-11 11-9 12-10 
Paul Drinkhall (Britain) beat Gao Ning (Singapore) 11-7 11-6 3-11 11-3 9-11 9-11 11-8       
Bojan Tokic (Slovenia) beat Zeng Yi Wang (Poland) 9-11 11-9 11-6 9-11 11-5 11-3             
Kristian Karlsson (Sweden) beat Jianan Wang (Congo) 11-6 8-11 11-3 11-5 11-6                
Lei Kou (Ukraine) beat Omar Assar (Egypt) 11-5 9-11 13-11 9-11 7-11 12-10 11-8              
Ovidiu Ionescu (Romania) beat Robert Gardos (Austria) 11-9 5-11 12-10 16-14 11-7            
Quadri Aruna (Nigeria) beat Yang Wang (Slovakia) 11-7 7-11 11-7 11-9 11-6                   
Alexander Shibaev (Russia) beat Jakub Dyjas (Poland) 11-9 11-8 11-8 11-9                    
Chen Chien-An (Taiwan) beat Zhi Wen He (Spain) 11-3 11-9 9-11 11-8 8-11 11-9                
Li Ping (Qatar) beat Adam Pattantyus (Hungary) 13-11 11-3 13-11 11-3                        
Koki Niwa (Japan) beat Segun Toriola (Nigeria) 9-11 11-5 11-7 4-11 11-6 11-1                
Eugene Zhen Wang (Canada) beat Ahmet Li (Turkey) 11-7 11-9 11-7 11-4                        
Hugo Calderano (Brazil) beat Paer Gerell (Sweden) 13-11 11-9 11-7 9-11 13-11                
Jonathan Groth (Denmark) beat Benedek Olah (Finland) 11-8 11-5 12-10 11-3                   
Liam Pitchford (Britain) beat Zokhid Kenjaev (Uzbekistan) 11-3 12-10 8-11 11-7 11-4         
Panagiotis Gionis (Greece) beat Padasak Tanviriyavechakul (Thailand) 11-7 11-2 11-5 11-6

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐