Olympics-Table tennis-Men's singles 3rd round results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's singles 3rd round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
10-Timo Boll (Germany) beat Alexander Shibaev (Russia) 12-14 11-4 7-11 11-7 10-12 12-10 11-6 
8-Marcos Freitas (Portugal) beat Ovidiu Ionescu (Romania) 11-9 1-11 11-5 11-7 11-9           
Lei Kou (Ukraine) beat 13-Simon Gauzy (France) 11-6 6-11 16-14 11-9 11-6                     
Quadri Aruna (Nigeria) beat 5-Chuang Chih-Yuan (Taiwan) 11-6 12-10 11-6 11-7                 
9-Jeoung Young-Sik (South Korea) beat Liam Pitchford (Britain) 6-11 11-8 13-11 11-5 11-5     
Hugo Calderano (Brazil) beat 11-Tang Peng (Hong Kong) 8-11 14-12 11-7 4-11 12-10 11-7        
4-Jun Mizutani (Japan) beat Panagiotis Gionis (Greece) 11-9 10-12 11-5 11-8 11-6             
1-Ma Long (China) beat Jonathan Groth (Denmark) 11-3 11-2 11-3 11-9

