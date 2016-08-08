版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 01:40 BJT

Olympics-Table tennis-Men's singles 3rd round results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's singles 3rd round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Monday, 8 August
Bojan Tokic (Slovenia) beat 14-Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) 11-6 10-12 11-6 11-7 11-8               
Adrian Crisan (Romania) beat 12-Lee Sang-Su (South Korea) 9-11 13-11 5-11 10-12 12-10 11-6 13-11 
Paul Drinkhall (Britain) beat 15-Andrej Gacina (Croatia) 8-11 12-10 11-9 11-8 5-11 11-8          
7-Vladimir Samsonov (Belarus) beat Kristian Karlsson (Sweden) 9-11 11-7 8-11 11-5 11-7 11-8      
3-Dimitrij Ovtcharov (Germany) beat Li Ping (Qatar) 8-11 11-4 11-9 7-11 11-5 9-11 11-9           
Koki Niwa (Japan) beat 16-Stefan Fegerl (Austria) 11-7 11-8 11-9 4-11 11-5                       
2-Zhang Jike (China) beat Chen Chien-An (Taiwan) 11-5 13-11 12-10 11-7                           
6-Wong Chun Ting (Hong Kong) beat Eugene Zhen Wang (Canada) 11-9 11-8 11-5 11-9                  
10-Timo Boll (Germany) beat Alexander Shibaev (Russia) 12-14 11-4 7-11 11-7 10-12 12-10 11-6     
8-Marcos Freitas (Portugal) beat Ovidiu Ionescu (Romania) 11-9 1-11 11-5 11-7 11-9               
Lei Kou (Ukraine) beat 13-Simon Gauzy (France) 11-6 6-11 16-14 11-9 11-6                         
Quadri Aruna (Nigeria) beat 5-Chuang Chih-Yuan (Taiwan) 11-6 12-10 11-6 11-7                     
9-Jeoung Young-Sik (South Korea) beat Liam Pitchford (Britain) 6-11 11-8 13-11 11-5 11-5         
Hugo Calderano (Brazil) beat 11-Tang Peng (Hong Kong) 8-11 14-12 11-7 4-11 12-10 11-7            
4-Jun Mizutani (Japan) beat Panagiotis Gionis (Greece) 11-9 10-12 11-5 11-8 11-6                 
1-Ma Long (China) beat Jonathan Groth (Denmark) 11-3 11-2 11-3 11-9

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐