Olympics-Table tennis-Men's singles 3rd round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's singles 3rd round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Monday, 8 August Bojan Tokic (Slovenia) beat 14-Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) 11-6 10-12 11-6 11-7 11-8 Adrian Crisan (Romania) beat 12-Lee Sang-Su (South Korea) 9-11 13-11 5-11 10-12 12-10 11-6 13-11 Paul Drinkhall (Britain) beat 15-Andrej Gacina (Croatia) 8-11 12-10 11-9 11-8 5-11 11-8 7-Vladimir Samsonov (Belarus) beat Kristian Karlsson (Sweden) 9-11 11-7 8-11 11-5 11-7 11-8 3-Dimitrij Ovtcharov (Germany) beat Li Ping (Qatar) 8-11 11-4 11-9 7-11 11-5 9-11 11-9 Koki Niwa (Japan) beat 16-Stefan Fegerl (Austria) 11-7 11-8 11-9 4-11 11-5 2-Zhang Jike (China) beat Chen Chien-An (Taiwan) 11-5 13-11 12-10 11-7 6-Wong Chun Ting (Hong Kong) beat Eugene Zhen Wang (Canada) 11-9 11-8 11-5 11-9 10-Timo Boll (Germany) beat Alexander Shibaev (Russia) 12-14 11-4 7-11 11-7 10-12 12-10 11-6 8-Marcos Freitas (Portugal) beat Ovidiu Ionescu (Romania) 11-9 1-11 11-5 11-7 11-9 Lei Kou (Ukraine) beat 13-Simon Gauzy (France) 11-6 6-11 16-14 11-9 11-6 Quadri Aruna (Nigeria) beat 5-Chuang Chih-Yuan (Taiwan) 11-6 12-10 11-6 11-7 9-Jeoung Young-Sik (South Korea) beat Liam Pitchford (Britain) 6-11 11-8 13-11 11-5 11-5 Hugo Calderano (Brazil) beat 11-Tang Peng (Hong Kong) 8-11 14-12 11-7 4-11 12-10 11-7 4-Jun Mizutani (Japan) beat Panagiotis Gionis (Greece) 11-9 10-12 11-5 11-8 11-6 1-Ma Long (China) beat Jonathan Groth (Denmark) 11-3 11-2 11-3 11-9
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.