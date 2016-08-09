版本:
2016年 8月 9日 星期二 09:52 BJT

Olympics-Table tennis-Men's singles 4th round results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's singles 4th round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
3-Dimitrij Ovtcharov (Germany) beat Bojan Tokic (Slovenia) 31-33 12-10 11-5 11-4 11-7      
7-Vladimir Samsonov (Belarus) beat Paul Drinkhall (Britain) 11-9 11-6 11-8 15-17 7-11 11-8 
Koki Niwa (Japan) beat 6-Wong Chun Ting (Hong Kong) 6-11 11-6 8-11 5-11 12-10 11-4 11-8    
2-Zhang Jike (China) beat Adrian Crisan (Romania) 11-8 11-9 14-12 11-5                     
4-Jun Mizutani (Japan) beat Hugo Calderano (Brazil) 11-5 11-6 11-13 8-11 11-8 12-10        
1-Ma Long (China) beat 9-Jeoung Young-Sik (South Korea) 6-11 10-12 11-5 11-1 13-11 13-11   
Quadri Aruna (Nigeria) beat 10-Timo Boll (Germany) 12-10 12-10 11-5 3-11 5-11 11-9         
8-Marcos Freitas (Portugal) beat Lei Kou (Ukraine) 11-8 11-7 11-5 11-7

