2016年 8月 10日 星期三 09:09 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Table tennis-Men's singles quarterfinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's singles quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1-Ma Long (China) beat Quadri Aruna (Nigeria) 11-4 11-2 11-6 11-7                                 
4-Jun Mizutani (Japan) beat 8-Marcos Freitas (Portugal) 11-4 9-11 11-3 11-8 10-12 11-2            
2-Zhang Jike (China) beat Koki Niwa (Japan) 5-11 11-4 11-7 11-7 11-4                              
7-Vladimir Samsonov (Belarus) beat 3-Dimitrij Ovtcharov (Germany) 8-11 11-7 19-17 4-11 11-2 14-12

