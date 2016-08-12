版本:
Olympics-Table tennis-Men's singles bronze medal match results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's singles bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
4-Jun Mizutani (Japan) beat 7-Vladimir Samsonov (Belarus) 11-4 11-9 6-11 14-12 11-8

