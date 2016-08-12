版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 09:17 BJT

Olympics-Table tennis-Men's singles final results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's singles final result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1-Ma Long (China) beat 2-Zhang Jike (China) 14-12 11-5 11-4 11-4

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐