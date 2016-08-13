版本:
Olympics-Table tennis-Men's team 1st round results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's team 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Saturday, 13 August
Japan beat Poland 3-2        
Austria beat Portugal 3-1    
Germany beat Taiwan 3-1      
Hong Kong beat Australia 3-0 
Britain beat France 3-2      
Korea beat Brazil 3-0        
Sweden beat U.S. 3-0         
China beat Nigeria 3-0

