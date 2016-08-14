版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Table tennis-Men's team quarterfinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's team quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Japan beat Hong Kong 3-1 
Germany beat Austria 3-1 
Korea beat Sweden 3-1    
China beat Britain 3-0

