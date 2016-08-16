版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Table tennis-Men's team semifinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis men's team semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
China beat Korea 3-0   
Japan beat Germany 3-1

