版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 21:43 BJT

Olympics-Table tennis-Women's singles preliminary round results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's singles preliminary round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Funke Oshonaike (Nigeria) beat Mariana Sahakian (Lebanon) 8-11 11-9 11-7 11-8 8-11 9-11 11-8 
Dina Meshref (Egypt) beat Safa Saidani (Tunisia) 12-10 11-1 13-11 11-6                       
Caroline Kumahara (Brazil) beat Melissa Tapper (Australia) 11-4 8-11 11-5 11-6 9-11 11-8     
Han Xing (Congo) beat Ian Lariba (Philippines) 11-7 13-11 11-9 11-7                          
Yadira Silva (Mexico) beat Heba Allejji (Syria) 11-2 11-1 11-2 11-4                          
Offiong Edem (Nigeria) beat Sally Yee (Fiji) 11-3 11-8 11-3 11-2

