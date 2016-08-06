版本:
Olympics-Table tennis-Women's singles 1st round results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's singles 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Xialian Ni (Luxembourg) beat Caroline Kumahara (Brazil) 12-10 14-16 8-11 9-11 11-8 11-3 14-12  
Viktoria Pavlovich (Belarus) beat Offiong Edem (Nigeria) 5-11 11-8 11-8 11-7 11-4              
Barbora Balazova (Slovakia) beat Yadira Silva (Mexico) 12-10 11-5 11-8 11-7                    
Nanthana Komwong (Thailand) beat Dina Meshref (Egypt) 7-11 13-11 11-7 11-4 11-9                
Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand) beat Han Xing (Congo) 11-9 10-12 7-11 8-11 11-6 11-7 11-9      
Alexandra Privalova (Belarus) beat Neda Shahsavari (Iran) 11-8 11-8 8-11 8-11 11-8 4-11 11-5   
Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico) beat Funke Oshonaike (Nigeria) 11-7 7-11 4-11 11-7 11-5 11-2        
Petra Lovas (Hungary) beat Nadeen El-Dawlatly (Egypt) 11-6 11-9 11-7 11-7                      
Yue Wu (U.S.) beat Eva Odorova (Slovakia) 3-11 11-5 11-9 11-6 11-8                             
Jian Fang Lay (Australia) beat Maria Dolgikh (Russia) 11-6 11-7 8-11 6-11 12-10 8-11 11-5      
Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (Poland) beat Manika Batra (India) 10-12 11-6 14-12 8-11 11-4 14-12 
Lin Gui (Brazil) beat Galia Dvorak (Spain) 11-1 5-11 11-6 3-11 11-9 11-6                       
Iveta Vacenovska (Czech Republic) beat Lady Ruano (Colombia) 11-8 11-2 11-7 11-8               
Mo Zhang (Canada) beat Hana Matelova (Czech Republic) 14-12 14-16 11-8 6-11 11-6 9-11 11-3     
Daniela Monteiro Dodean (Romania) beat Mouma Das (India) 11-2 11-7 11-7 11-3                   
Lily Zhang (U.S.) beat Gremlis Arvelo (Venezuela) 11-3 11-5 11-5 11-7

