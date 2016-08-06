Olympics-Table tennis-Women's singles 1st round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's singles 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Xialian Ni (Luxembourg) beat Caroline Kumahara (Brazil) 12-10 14-16 8-11 9-11 11-8 11-3 14-12 Viktoria Pavlovich (Belarus) beat Offiong Edem (Nigeria) 5-11 11-8 11-8 11-7 11-4 Barbora Balazova (Slovakia) beat Yadira Silva (Mexico) 12-10 11-5 11-8 11-7 Nanthana Komwong (Thailand) beat Dina Meshref (Egypt) 7-11 13-11 11-7 11-4 11-9 Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand) beat Han Xing (Congo) 11-9 10-12 7-11 8-11 11-6 11-7 11-9 Alexandra Privalova (Belarus) beat Neda Shahsavari (Iran) 11-8 11-8 8-11 8-11 11-8 4-11 11-5 Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico) beat Funke Oshonaike (Nigeria) 11-7 7-11 4-11 11-7 11-5 11-2 Petra Lovas (Hungary) beat Nadeen El-Dawlatly (Egypt) 11-6 11-9 11-7 11-7 Yue Wu (U.S.) beat Eva Odorova (Slovakia) 3-11 11-5 11-9 11-6 11-8 Jian Fang Lay (Australia) beat Maria Dolgikh (Russia) 11-6 11-7 8-11 6-11 12-10 8-11 11-5 Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (Poland) beat Manika Batra (India) 10-12 11-6 14-12 8-11 11-4 14-12 Lin Gui (Brazil) beat Galia Dvorak (Spain) 11-1 5-11 11-6 3-11 11-9 11-6 Iveta Vacenovska (Czech Republic) beat Lady Ruano (Colombia) 11-8 11-2 11-7 11-8 Mo Zhang (Canada) beat Hana Matelova (Czech Republic) 14-12 14-16 11-8 6-11 11-6 9-11 11-3 Daniela Monteiro Dodean (Romania) beat Mouma Das (India) 11-2 11-7 11-7 11-3 Lily Zhang (U.S.) beat Gremlis Arvelo (Venezuela) 11-3 11-5 11-5 11-7
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.