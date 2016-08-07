版本:
Olympics-Table tennis-Women's singles 2nd round results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's singles 2nd round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Jian Fang Lay (Australia) beat Sofia Polcanova (Austria) 11-8 11-7 11-4 6-11 10-12 11-7 
Mathilda Ekholm (Sweden) beat Yue Wu (U.S.) 9-11 11-8 11-8 5-11 11-6 12-10              
Daniela Monteiro Dodean (Romania) beat Qian Li (Poland) 12-10 11-9 11-9 5-11 11-8       
Georgina Pota (Hungary) beat Mo Zhang (Canada) 11-7 10-12 11-5 11-8 11-5                
Kim Song I (North Korea) beat Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (Poland) 11-9 11-2 11-6 11-6   
Tetyana Bilenko (Ukraine) beat Iveta Vacenovska (Czech Republic) 11-9 11-8 11-3 17-15   
Lily Zhang (U.S.) beat Jieni Shao (Portugal) 11-4 11-9 11-9 11-6                        
Elizabeta Samara (Romania) beat Lin Gui (Brazil) 11-6 11-9 11-3 12-10

