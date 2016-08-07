版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 01:39 BJT

Olympics-Table tennis-Women's singles 2nd round results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's singles 2nd round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Sunday, 7 August
Xialian Ni (Luxembourg) beat Yanfei Shen (Spain) 12-10 10-12 12-10 6-11 10-12 11-4 11-7     
Li Jiao (Netherlands) beat Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand) 12-10 11-8 9-11 11-7 8-11 11-5   
Viktoria Pavlovich (Belarus) beat Polina Mikhaylova (Russia) 9-11 8-11 11-9 13-11 11-7 11-8 
Ri Myong Sun (North Korea) beat Petra Lovas (Hungary) 11-9 11-2 7-11 11-4 12-10             
Nanthana Komwong (Thailand) beat Fu Yu (Portugal) 14-16 8-11 12-10 11-8 7-11 12-10 11-8     
Fen Li (Sweden) beat Barbora Balazova (Slovakia) 11-8 6-11 7-11 11-8 9-11 12-10 11-7        
Chen Szu-Yu (Taiwan) beat Alexandra Privalova (Belarus) 13-15 9-11 11-7 13-11 11-5 11-5     
Xue Li (France) beat Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico) 11-1 11-6 11-8 11-8                         
Jian Fang Lay (Australia) beat Sofia Polcanova (Austria) 11-8 11-7 11-4 6-11 10-12 11-7     
Mathilda Ekholm (Sweden) beat Yue Wu (U.S.) 9-11 11-8 11-8 5-11 11-6 12-10                  
Daniela Monteiro Dodean (Romania) beat Qian Li (Poland) 12-10 11-9 11-9 5-11 11-8           
Georgina Pota (Hungary) beat Mo Zhang (Canada) 11-7 10-12 11-5 11-8 11-5                    
Kim Song I (North Korea) beat Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (Poland) 11-9 11-2 11-6 11-6       
Tetyana Bilenko (Ukraine) beat Iveta Vacenovska (Czech Republic) 11-9 11-8 11-3 17-15       
Lily Zhang (U.S.) beat Jieni Shao (Portugal) 11-4 11-9 11-9 11-6                            
Elizabeta Samara (Romania) beat Lin Gui (Brazil) 11-6 11-9 11-3 12-10

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐