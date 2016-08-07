Olympics-Table tennis-Women's singles 2nd round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's singles 2nd round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Sunday, 7 August Xialian Ni (Luxembourg) beat Yanfei Shen (Spain) 12-10 10-12 12-10 6-11 10-12 11-4 11-7 Li Jiao (Netherlands) beat Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand) 12-10 11-8 9-11 11-7 8-11 11-5 Viktoria Pavlovich (Belarus) beat Polina Mikhaylova (Russia) 9-11 8-11 11-9 13-11 11-7 11-8 Ri Myong Sun (North Korea) beat Petra Lovas (Hungary) 11-9 11-2 7-11 11-4 12-10 Nanthana Komwong (Thailand) beat Fu Yu (Portugal) 14-16 8-11 12-10 11-8 7-11 12-10 11-8 Fen Li (Sweden) beat Barbora Balazova (Slovakia) 11-8 6-11 7-11 11-8 9-11 12-10 11-7 Chen Szu-Yu (Taiwan) beat Alexandra Privalova (Belarus) 13-15 9-11 11-7 13-11 11-5 11-5 Xue Li (France) beat Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico) 11-1 11-6 11-8 11-8 Jian Fang Lay (Australia) beat Sofia Polcanova (Austria) 11-8 11-7 11-4 6-11 10-12 11-7 Mathilda Ekholm (Sweden) beat Yue Wu (U.S.) 9-11 11-8 11-8 5-11 11-6 12-10 Daniela Monteiro Dodean (Romania) beat Qian Li (Poland) 12-10 11-9 11-9 5-11 11-8 Georgina Pota (Hungary) beat Mo Zhang (Canada) 11-7 10-12 11-5 11-8 11-5 Kim Song I (North Korea) beat Katarzyna Grzybowska-Franc (Poland) 11-9 11-2 11-6 11-6 Tetyana Bilenko (Ukraine) beat Iveta Vacenovska (Czech Republic) 11-9 11-8 11-3 17-15 Lily Zhang (U.S.) beat Jieni Shao (Portugal) 11-4 11-9 11-9 11-6 Elizabeta Samara (Romania) beat Lin Gui (Brazil) 11-6 11-9 11-3 12-10
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.