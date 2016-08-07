版本:
Olympics-Table tennis-Women's singles 3rd round results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's singles 3rd round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Xue Li (France) beat 11-Li Jie (Netherlands) 8-11 12-14 11-8 11-9 11-7 6-11 11-8           
5-Ying Han (Germany) beat Nanthana Komwong (Thailand) 11-2 11-4 11-4 11-3                  
Chen Szu-Yu (Taiwan) beat 14-Melek Hu (Turkey) 12-10 11-6 11-7 11-8                        
9-Yu Mengyu (Singapore) beat Jian Fang Lay (Australia) 11-9 11-9 11-6 12-10                
Kim Song I (North Korea) beat 4-Kasumi Ishikawa (Japan) 7-11 7-11 11-9 11-9 9-11 11-9 11-8 
13-Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong) beat Georgina Pota (Hungary) 8-11 9-11 14-12 11-8 11-9 11-8     
8-Jeon Ji-Hee (South Korea) beat Mathilda Ekholm (Sweden) 11-2 11-3 3-11 11-4 11-2         
1-Ding Ning (China) beat Elizabeta Samara (Romania) 11-5 11-8 11-5 11-2

