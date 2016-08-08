版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 00:56 BJT

Olympics-Table tennis-Women's singles 3rd round results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's singles 3rd round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
7-Cheng I-Ching (Taiwan) beat Viktoria Pavlovich (Belarus) 7-11 11-9 11-7 11-9 8-11 7-11 11-2 
16-Jia Liu (Austria) beat Li Jiao (Netherlands) 7-11 11-8 15-13 11-9 11-5                     
2-Feng Tianwei (Singapore) beat Xialian Ni (Luxembourg) 8-11 5-11 11-8 11-5 11-4 11-5         
Ri Myong Sun (North Korea) beat 10-Petrissa Solja (Germany) 11-5 11-7 11-6 11-6               
15-Lee Ho Ching (Hong Kong) beat Tetyana Bilenko (Ukraine) 11-8 12-10 9-11 13-11 11-6         
12-Seo Hyo-Won (South Korea) beat Lily Zhang (U.S.) 11-8 11-8 7-11 11-7 11-6                  
3-Li Xiaoxia (China) beat Fen Li (Sweden) 11-7 11-7 11-8 11-7                                 
6-Ai Fukuhara (Japan) beat Daniela Monteiro Dodean (Romania) 11-5 11-6 11-4 11-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐