Olympics-Table tennis-Women's singles 4th round results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's singles 4th round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
7-Cheng I-Ching (Taiwan) beat 12-Seo Hyo-Won (South Korea) 11-5 11-9 11-3 4-11 5-11 9-11 11-7 
2-Feng Tianwei (Singapore) beat 16-Jia Liu (Austria) 11-6 11-6 11-7 6-11 11-4                 
6-Ai Fukuhara (Japan) beat Ri Myong Sun (North Korea) 11-5 12-10 11-1 11-7                    
3-Li Xiaoxia (China) beat 15-Lee Ho Ching (Hong Kong) 11-5 11-6 11-4 11-4                     
5-Ying Han (Germany) beat Xue Li (France) 11-4 11-4 8-11 11-3 13-11                           
Kim Song I (North Korea) beat Chen Szu-Yu (Taiwan) 11-2 11-6 10-12 8-11 11-9 11-9             
9-Yu Mengyu (Singapore) beat 8-Jeon Ji-Hee (South Korea) 12-10 8-11 12-10 11-7 11-2           
1-Ding Ning (China) beat 13-Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong) 11-3 11-5 11-4 11-4

