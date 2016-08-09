Olympics-Table tennis-Women's singles 4th round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's singles 4th round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 7-Cheng I-Ching (Taiwan) beat 12-Seo Hyo-Won (South Korea) 11-5 11-9 11-3 4-11 5-11 9-11 11-7 2-Feng Tianwei (Singapore) beat 16-Jia Liu (Austria) 11-6 11-6 11-7 6-11 11-4 6-Ai Fukuhara (Japan) beat Ri Myong Sun (North Korea) 11-5 12-10 11-1 11-7 3-Li Xiaoxia (China) beat 15-Lee Ho Ching (Hong Kong) 11-5 11-6 11-4 11-4 5-Ying Han (Germany) beat Xue Li (France) 11-4 11-4 8-11 11-3 13-11 Kim Song I (North Korea) beat Chen Szu-Yu (Taiwan) 11-2 11-6 10-12 8-11 11-9 11-9 9-Yu Mengyu (Singapore) beat 8-Jeon Ji-Hee (South Korea) 12-10 8-11 12-10 11-7 11-2 1-Ding Ning (China) beat 13-Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong) 11-3 11-5 11-4 11-4
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.