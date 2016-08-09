版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 00:52 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Table tennis-Women's singles quarterfinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's singles quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1-Ding Ning (China) beat 5-Ying Han (Germany) 11-8 11-5 11-3 11-7                   
Kim Song I (North Korea) beat 9-Yu Mengyu (Singapore) 11-8 6-11 11-5 11-6 9-11 11-6 
6-Ai Fukuhara (Japan) beat 2-Feng Tianwei (Singapore) 14-12 11-8 11-7 11-5          
3-Li Xiaoxia (China) beat 7-Cheng I-Ching (Taiwan) 11-5 11-5 11-6 11-6

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐