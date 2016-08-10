版本:
中国
2016年 8月 10日 星期三 22:57 BJT

Olympics-Table tennis-Women's singles semifinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's singles semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1-Ding Ning (China) beat Kim Song I (North Korea) 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-3 11-9 
3-Li Xiaoxia (China) beat 6-Ai Fukuhara (Japan) 11-4 11-3 11-1 11-1

