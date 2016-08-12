版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:34 BJT

Olympics-Table tennis-Women's team 1st round results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's team 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Austria beat Netherlands 3-1 
Hong Kong beat Taiwan 3-1    
Germany beat U.S. 3-0        
Japan beat Poland 3-0        
Korea beat Romania 3-2       
DPR Korea beat Australia 3-0 
Singapore beat Egypt 3-0     
China beat Brazil 3-0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐