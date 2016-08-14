版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Table tennis-Women's team quarterfinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's team quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Germany beat Hong Kong 3-1 
Japan beat Austria 3-0     
Singapore beat Korea 3-2   
China beat DPR Korea 3-0

