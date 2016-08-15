版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 10:29 BJT

Olympics-Table tennis-Women's team semifinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's team semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Germany beat Japan 3-2

