2016年 8月 15日 星期一

Olympics-Table tennis-Women's team semifinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's team semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Monday, 15 August
China beat Singapore 3-0 
Germany beat Japan 3-2

