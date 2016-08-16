版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 00:26 BJT

Olympics-Table tennis-Women's team bronze medal match results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic table tennis women's team bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Japan beat Singapore 3-1

