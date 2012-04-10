Olympics-Australia taekwondo team a perfect match

SYDNEY, April 10 Taekwondo fighter Carmen Marton
has two big events pencilled in for 2012 and her fiance Safwan
Khalil will now be with her at both after they were named as the
Australia team for the London Olympics on Tuesday.
Marton, who reached the quarter-finals at the Beijing
Olympics, and Khalil, who will be making his Games debut in
London, plan to marry later this year, a decade after meeting at
the taekwondo junior world championships.
"I feel very fortunate to be with someone who knows exactly
what it is going to take to prepare and perform at the Olympic
Games," said Marton, who will compete in the women's under 67 kg
class at the ExCeL in London's docklands.
"We have both pushed the lengths of patience and
understanding, especially since I am based in Melbourne
preparing with my coaches and club, and he is in Sydney
preparing with his coach and club.
"Maintaining a relationship can be hard at times, but I also
believe it has built up our strength and determination as
individuals."
Khalil, who will compete in the men's under-58kg class, will
also be supported by his brother and coach Ali in London.
"My family completes the puzzle," the Lebanon-born
25-year-old said. "Their support and help throughout the past
years have been what keeps me going when I feel like I've hit a
wall.
"Ali and I work great together and to share this journey
with him is an amazing feeling.
"Also having Carmen on the team is fantastic - she's so
clever, smart and experienced and knows what to say when I'm
down and out."
Marton is the more likely of the two to return home from the
July 27-Aug. 12 Games with a medal and, like most Olympians, she
has no doubt which one she wants.
"I am there to win gold," the 25-year-old said. "I do not
want to go there and simply participate. My goal is to do
everything I possibly can to prepare so I am confident and happy
when it comes to my competition day."
