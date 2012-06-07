UPDATE 1-Olympics-Ruling body steps into British taekwondo furore

* Ruling body to review British team selection

* British Olympic Association to consult federation

* WTF fears controversy bringing sport into disrepute (Adds BOA statement, decision delayed)

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON, June 7 World number one Aaron Cook's controversial omission from Britain's Olympic taekwondo squad risks bringing the sport into disrepute and will be reviewed, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.

The Lausanne-based World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) added in a statement, 50 days before the start of the Games in London, that it was concerned about a lack of transparency in the selection process.

Britain have repeatedly chosen lower-ranked Lutalo Muhammad instead of Cook, the European champion and world number one in the -80kg division who broke away from GB Taekwondo's performance programme last year to train independently.

That has led to accusations of the selection being politically motivated and a 'stitch up', something GB Taekwondo has rejected categorically.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) refused to ratify Muhammad's nomination last week but a third meeting of British Taekwondo's selection panel on Wednesday chose him again.

The BOA's four-man Olympic Qualification Standards (OQS) panel met on Wednesday and Thursday and decided to consult the WTF and its own board of directors on Friday before making a final decision.

It said the panel had to be certain that approved selection procedures had been followed and the process had been fair and balanced, something the governing body questioned.

"We are extremely disappointed by the way in which British Taekwondo's selection process has been conducted," said WTF general secretary Jean-Marie Ayer.

LACK OF TRANSPARENCY

"It is clear the lack of a conclusive rationale has caused confusion. The manner of the selection is bringing our sport into disrepute among the UK media and major Olympic stakeholders due to a perceived lack of transparency."

The controversy has put the sport firmly in the media spotlight while Muhammad, born in east London and the -87kg European champion, has been caught in the crossfire and has received hate mail.

GB Taekwondo performance director Gary Hall has argued rule changes to the way head shots are scored has made Muhammad a better medal prospect than Cook who finished fourth in Beijing four years ago.

Ayer said the WTF's main concern was to ensure every athlete was given fair and equal consideration.

"People all over the world practice taekwondo because it represents sport in its purest form: an individual display of skill, speed and strength," added Ayer.

"It is essential the WTF preserves that purity for its 201 member countries and 70 million practitioners with transparent and decisive governance." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)