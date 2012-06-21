Olympics-British taekwondo selection row rumbles on

LONDON, June 21 Lawyers for taekwondo world number one Aaron Cook have written to the British Olympic Association in an attempt to have his omission from London 2012 overturned on grounds that the selection process was flawed.

BOA chief executive Andy Hunt told Reuters on Thursday that Cook's lawyers had suggested there was fresh evidence to back up the athlete's argument that he had been snubbed for reasons other than performance.

"I received the letter yesterday late afternoon... suggesting that Aaron Cook's team have further evidence of why they believe the process was in some way flawed," he said at a Team GB tennis announcement at Wimbledon.

The letter asked the BOA to consider either re-visiting the ratification of the nomination of Lutalo Muhammad instead of Cook or approaching the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) to request a wild card.

"Currently I'm in discussions with our legal council as to how we'll respond to that. They (Cook's lawyers) have asked us to respond by Monday next week," said Hunt.

Next Wednesday marks a month to go until the Games open at the Olympic stadium on July 27.

Cook, the -80kg European champion and world number one in the category, was left out of the British team after Muhammad, European champion in a heavier non-Olympic weight category, was preferred.

The decision has triggered accusations that the selection was politically motivated and punishment for Cook, who left British Taekwondo's performance programme last year to train separately.

The WTF has said it is reviewing the case.

"They (Cook's lawyers) believe they have evidence, and I'm not aware of any, that the process was flawed and there is something that they know (and) that we don't know and that we should consider," said Hunt.

He said any attempt to go to the London High Court or Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would need "some pretty compelling evidence".

Hunt said British Taekwondo, who say the selection was fair and based on who they considered had the best medal prospects, had complied with the selection policy, process and conditions set down by the BOA.

He added that he was not involved in the WTF review and had not been asked to submit any evidence. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)