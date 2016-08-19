版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Taekwondo-Men's featherweight 58-68kg bronze medal match results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo men's featherweight 58-68kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Lee Daehoon (South Korea) beat Jaouad Achab (Belgium) 11-7         
Joel Gonzalez Bonilla (Spain) beat Edgar Contreras (Venezuela) 4-3

