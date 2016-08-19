版本:
Olympics-Taekwondo-Men's welterweight 68-80kg last 16 results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo men's welterweight 68-80kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Cheikh Sallah Cisse (Cote D'Ivoire) beat Piotr Pazinski (Poland) 8-2  
Tahir Guelec (Germany) beat Moises Hernandez (Dominican Republic) 4-2 
Oussama Oueslati (Tunisia) beat Nikita Rafalovich (Uzbekistan) 11-8   
Liu Wei-Ting (Taiwan) beat Aaron Cook (Moldova) 14-2                  
Mahdi Khodabakhshi (Iran) beat Miguel Ferrera (Honduras) 13-1         
Milad Beigi Harchegani (Azerbaijan) beat Ismael Coulibaly (Mali) 13-6 
Lutalo Muhammad (Britain) beat Hayder Shkara (Australia) 14-0         
Steven Lopez (U.S.) beat Albert Gaun (Russia) 7-4

