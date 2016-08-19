版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:00 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Taekwondo-Men's welterweight 68-80kg quarterfinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo men's welterweight 68-80kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Cheikh Sallah Cisse (Cote D'Ivoire) beat Tahir Guelec (Germany) 7-1     
Oussama Oueslati (Tunisia) beat Liu Wei-Ting (Taiwan) 1-0               
Milad Beigi Harchegani (Azerbaijan) beat Mahdi Khodabakhshi (Iran) 17-5 
Lutalo Muhammad (Britain) beat Steven Lopez (U.S.) 9-2

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐