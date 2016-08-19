版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 04:58 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Taekwondo-Men's welterweight 68-80kg semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo men's welterweight 68-80kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Cheikh Sallah Cisse (Cote D'Ivoire) beat Oussama Oueslati (Tunisia) 7-6 
Lutalo Muhammad (Britain) beat Milad Beigi Harchegani (Azerbaijan) 12-7

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐