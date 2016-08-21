版本:
Olympics-Taekwondo-Men's heavyweight +80kg repechage round results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo men's heavyweight +80kg repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Cha Dongmin (South Korea) beat Ruslan Zhaparov (Kazakhstan) 15-8 
Maicon Siqueira (Brazil) beat M'bar N'diaye (France) 5-2

