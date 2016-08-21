版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 21日 星期日 09:01 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Taekwondo-Men's heavyweight +80kg bronze medal match results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo men's heavyweight +80kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Cha Dongmin (South Korea) beat Dmitriy Shokin (Uzbekistan) 4-3 
Maicon Siqueira (Brazil) beat Mahama Cho (Britain) 5-4

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐