奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 21日 星期日 09:28 BJT

Olympics-Taekwondo-Men's heavyweight +80kg final results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo men's heavyweight +80kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Radik Isaev (Azerbaijan) beat Issifou Abdoulrazak Alfaga (Niger) 6-2

