奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 08:41 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Taekwondo-Women's featherweight 49-57kg bronze medal match results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo women's featherweight 49-57kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin (Iran) beat Nikita Glasnovic (Sweden) 5-1 
Hedaya Wahba (Egypt) beat Raheleh Asemani (Belgium) 1-0

